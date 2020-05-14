Jefferson County Schools participating in food delivery program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Schools system is participating in a food delivery program. The emergency meals-to-you program mails 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches to a student’s home every two weeks.

In order to receive food, students must attend a school that qualifies based on the program’s guidelines.



The first boxed meals will be mailed sometime after May 18th once all enrollment forms

have been verified and processed. The program will continue through June 30, 2020.

Students must already be enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program. Enrollment closes on Sunday.

For a list of participating schools and to register, head to https://mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/

