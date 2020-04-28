Jefferson County Schools leaders meeting with students for graduation ideas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — High school seniors know their graduation won’t be normal this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some of them will get a voice in determining what it does look like.

Starting Tuesday, Jefferson County Schools superintendent Walter Gonsoulin will start what he calls a “Listening Tour,” a series of virtual meetings with the district’s seniors to gather ideas for a commencement ceremony. He said district leaders already have heard from administrators, teachers and parents, and it’s important to get students’ perspectives, too.

“We thought of a couple things. We want to run some of those thoughts by them,” Gonsoulin said. “But the students might also come up with some things we never thought of.”

Gonsoulin and other leaders will meet with several students from each of the district’s 13 high schools over the next week. By the end of next week, he hopes to be very close to making a decision on what to do about graduation. And he wants the seniors to play a role in making that decision.

“We have partners. Our students, they’re our partners, as well,” he said. “And we serve them. They’re our customers. And so we want to hear from them. And you’d be amazed that children can really give you some insight on what’s good for them and what’s important. And so we welcome that.”

Gonsoulin said he is also looking forward to hearing what Gov. Ivey says about reopening the state. He said that will play a role in the district’s decision. And it’s possible, he said, that the district could hold a virtual ceremony at the end of the spring semester and do a traditional ceremony later when things return to normal.

