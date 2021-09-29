Jefferson County Schools extend mask requirement beyond Oct. 1

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — In a Facebook post, Jefferson County Schools announced that they will be extending the mask requirement beyond October 1.

The original mask order was set to end on Oct. 1, but Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said that the extension is needed for the time being.

“We will continue to watch our data and have conversations with healthcare leaders to make the most informed decisions possible,” said Gonsoulin in the post. “I have every intention of shifting back to mask optional campuses, but we are not there yet.”

Gonsoulin continued to cite the good that has come from universal masking.

“Universal masking has allowed us to keep more students in class. We were able to adjust our close contact and exclusion from school procedures,” said Gonsoulin. “Our close contact numbers and positive case count have both dropped dramatically in recent weeks.”

The following procedures are in place for Jefferson County Schools: