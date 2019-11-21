Jefferson County School System names Gonsoulin as new superintendent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County School System now has a new superintendent.

On Thursday, the Jefferson County Board of Education named Walter B. Gonsoulin Jr. as the new superintendent of the school system. Gonsoulin had served as interim superintendent in Jefferson County since September when he replaced Craig Pouncey, who left to lead Coastal Alabama Community College.

Prior to his interim role, Gonsoulin had served as deputy superintendent for two years.

“It is an honor to serve this great school district as superintendent,” Gonsoulin said in a press release announcing his new position. “I want to thank everyone for all they have done and I am looking forward to expanding the educational opportunities for our 36,000 students.”

Prior to working in the Jefferson County School System, Gonsoulin was superintendent for the Fairfield School System and was assistant superintendent for the Starkville (Mississippi) School District.

“We strongly believe that Dr. Gonsoulin will provide the leadership, skills, knowledge and commitment to successfully guide our school district as superintendent,” the system’s press release stated. “We look forward to supporting his vision in order to serve the students and communities of Jefferson County.”

Gonsoulin is originally from New Iberia, Louisiana and is married with two children.

