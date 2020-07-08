Jefferson County school leaders talk COVID-19 precautions ahead of upcoming school year

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Board of Education leaders are discussing some of the new safety measures that will be taken at campuses in light of COVID-19.

Wednesday, maintenance workers continued work on sneeze guards to be placed at each building this year.

“These sneeze guards are portable, so initially they will be used in the offices as we are completing registration. The majority of our registration is online but at times we have needs for parents to come in,” said Susan Remick, an Area Director for the Jefferson County Board of Education.

Remick anticipates having at least two sneeze guards at each school. It’s just one of the defenses against coronavirus.

“We can’t teach if our children aren’t safe, if our children are ill or if our teachers are ill, so building these sneeze guards really is an essential step in our process,” said Remick.

The district’s plan for this coming school year will be unveiled soon, but virtual and in-person learning options are expected to be available.

For those ready to return to the building, expect some changes.

“There will be a lot more cleaning of the schools, scheduled cleaning of the schools, again the custodial staff will be trained on which areas need to be cleaned at what times of the days,” said Remick.

When classes do begin, teachers and staff will have to keep distance in mind. Another Area Director for the Jefferson County Board of Education, Dr. Selena Florence, detailed additional safety precautions that will be taken.

“We will have sanitizing stations in place for students. We will ensure regular hand washing for students. We will ensure that personal space is being taken when they are moving throughout the building, and also regular cleaning and disinfecting of the building each day,” said Florence.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge and doctors learn more, school leaders keep doing their homework. Their biggest test comes later this summer.

“It’s been lots of hard work, but we have really done our due diligence with researching, looking at what other districts across the country are doing and really just trying to make sure that we have all the measures in place to make sure everyone is safe when they enter the building and we can continue with instruction as we normally would,” said Florence.

Stay with CBS 42 this week for more on the Jefferson County Board of Education’s plans for the upcoming school year.

