JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — People in several of the over the mountain communities in Jefferson County are cleaning up after powerful winds overnight.

Those winds toppled trees and damaged homes across parts of Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Hoover and Mountain Brook.

Chris Culver and his family have lived in Homewood for nine years but said this is the first time their home experienced storm damage.

“I heard a huge crash, windows breaking, and a hole in the ceiling, so I knew something had fallen on the roof,” Culver said.

Culver said he knew eventually they would experience significant storm damage because of the trees they have around their home.

“Our roof is just six months old, so we have to get that fixed, and we got that all handled by insurance,” Culver said.

Many have spent hours in the dark.

“We had a tree that knocked down the main power line,” Vestavia Hills resident Henry Gilchrist said. “None of the people around here have power, and the power company told us they can’t fix our power line until we get that tree out of the way, so they can get in our driveway.”

“They said it would be two days before they get to us, so we got straps on the truck and pulled the tree out of the driveway,” Vestavia Hills resident Jackson Fuller said.

While power crews worked to restore power, residents worked together to restore neighborhoods. Drew and Rex Hataway postponed their Christmas shopping to help neighbors clean up debris Sunday.

“Anytime there has ever been an issue, there has been someone here next to you willing to come across the street to give you a hand, which means a lot,” Drew Hataway said. “Other neighbors have been helping bring food and coffee to everyone working, so it’s been a big, anonymous help. Everybody is lifting to help everyone around the neighborhoods.”