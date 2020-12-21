Jefferson County released from consent decree

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — After more than 45 years of discriminatory hiring and promotion practices, Jefferson County is finally exiting the federal consent decree.

In 2013, the county was found in contempt and since then, the county has worked hard over the last few years to live up to the original intent of the consent decree, Commissioner Sheila Tyson said.

A consent decree is an agreement between involved parties submitted in writing to a court. Once approved by the judge, it becomes legally binding.