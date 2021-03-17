Jefferson County prepares for potential severe weather ahead Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama is preparing for potential severe weather Wednesday night that could possibly lead to severe weather and tornadoes throughout the area.

Alabama’s been hit by many big tornadoes over the years, one of the memorable ones is the 2011 tornado that hit on April 27, 2011 in the Pleasant Grove community, as well as in Tuscaloosa. Kimberly Moore is a survivor of the Pleasant Grove tornado and said it was an unforgettable experience. Moore was in her home and was fortunate to hide out the storm in her basement. She said she lost her home and stayed in a hotel for five months as she worked to get back on her feet.

Kimberly believes no one can relate to something like a devastating tornado unless they’ve been through it as she mourns for all those impacted from the Fultondale tornado in January.

“I got it. I understood,” Moore said. “You hear it they say prepare it’s here, we are looking at it and we can see it they can. Then all of a sudden it’s noise, debris, popping sounds literally everywhere. You wake up you may have a hole in your home, I did.”

The Jefferson County EMA is encouraging people throughout Central Alabama to figure out where their safe place or storm shelter is in case of an emergency. They also say people should have multiple ways of receiving warnings of severe weather other than hearing a siren. Jefferson County also has an Everbridge alert system that can be downloaded onto a mobile device and will call you if there is a tornado in the area and to immediately seek shelter.