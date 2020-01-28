Deputies searching for ‘wanted person’ near Pinson Valley High School, lockdown now lifted

UPDATED (2:54 p.m.): Pinson Valley High School has confirmed that their earlier lockdown has now been lifted.

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential suspect who may be hiding near Pinson Valley High School.

In a tweet sent out Tuesday from the JCSO’s Twitter account, deputies received information that a wanted person may have been hiding in the woods behind Pinson Valley High School.

“Deputies received information that a wanted person may be hiding in the wooded area behind Pinson High School or surrounding community,” the tweet stated. “Deputies are on scene checking now.”

Representatives with the Jefferson County Schools confirmed that Pinson Valley High School had been placed on lockdown, but was subsequently lifted.

This story will be updated as more information comes out.

