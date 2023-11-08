BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening Wednesday tonight, the Jefferson County Memorial Project is hosting a discussion on social and racial justice about community healing.

“Faith in Restoration: Interfaith Community Healing Dialogue” will take place on UAB’s campus in Heritage Hall in room 104 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as presented by the JCMP Fellows. The Rev. Arthur Price Jr., pastor of the 16th Street Baptist Church, and Brother Rashid Imam of the West Side Masjid will be in attendance.

The description of the event from the coalition’s Facebook page reads “Faith leaders have historically taken holistic approaches to healing and preventing trauma in our community – focusing on the importance of addressing our emotional, spiritual, and social needs. Join the JCMP Fellows for a conversation about the crucial role that communities of faith play in post-traumatic healing efforts.”

The JCMP is a grassroots coalition that expands understanding of racial injustice through researching, educating and advocating for social and racial justice throughout the Birmingham community.