Jefferson County mayors prepare for face mask order

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — At 5 p.m., the Jefferson County face mask order goes into effect, requiring anyone 8 years old or older to wear a mask while out in public.

Public spaces include bars, restaurants, and places were you’re in a group of 10 or more. The exceptions are places of worship and schools.

Local mayors said they were warned about this possible order from Dr. Mark Wilson with the Jefferson County Health Department and will make sure the ordinance is being followed.

“I don’t like face masks but I will wear one if it’ll keep someone from getting sick. That’s what this whole world, not just the United States of America, but if the whole word commits themselves to wearing a face mask for maybe 30 days, maybe we can wipe this virus out,” Tarrant Major Loxcil Tuck said.

Trussville mayor Buddy Choat said the majority of Trussville residents have been wearing masks out in public, but knows there has been an increase in people putting their guard down.

“If you wear a mask and the experts are right, then we prevented possibly myself or somebody else from getting it and if they’re wrong, we just worn a mask and so it could be worse,” Choat said.

Choat said it was really tough on businesses when they were closed and they don’t want to see the health department have to put future restrictions, which is something Dr. Wilson said could happen if people don’t follow the face mask order.

“Now that we have businesses open, I think this is the least we could do to actually ensure they won’t be shut down again and no one has to shut down a business. I know Dr. Wilson doesn’t, the state doesn’t, we don’t but let’s do our part and the numbers are up, we know that for whatever reason they’re up, and let’s do what we’re asked to do,” he said.

The face mask order will last indefinitely.

LATEST POSTS