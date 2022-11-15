VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County officials are working with area fire departments to get help to those who need it fastest, bridging the gap in ambulance response times.

County leaders met with area fire districts, cities and volunteer departments Tuesday at Vestavia Hills City Hall, continuing to collect feedback about EMS response times.

County Commissioner Steve Ammons has been working closely on the issue. He says stopping the bleeding is most important now.

“They all operate differently. We need to get to the point where we’re consistent,” Ammons said. “We want to make sure those 911 calls are emergent and we’re getting them there appropriately.”

Right now, the county is looking at a service called Nurse Navigator – a fully staffed, remote program that would work with county first responders to handle non-emergent calls – but can also order a Lyft for a patient to get that person to urgent care instead if that is what is needed.

“We’re taking a lot of people to the hospital that doesn’t need to go to the hospital and it’s overloading our ER’s and sometimes we wait an hour or two to unload those which we’re already short staffed,” Alabama Association of Ambulance Services Eric Pendley said. “Now you got these resources tied up at the hospital, we gotta get them back on the street.”

Pendley said being more competitive with pay and benefits would keep talent long-term.

“What is it going to do to bring EMTs and paramedics to this industry? That’s what we need, that’s why we have response time issues,” Pendley said. “It’s not because of management, it’s not because of lack of ambulances, it’s because of lack of staffing.”

Ammons said the rollout of a system would come out in phases. The first begins with capital support to get the proper equipment needed that has become worn down and having proper triaging of calls – designating who needs an ambulance.

The next phase comes with efforts to keep people in the field with incentives like good pay and long-term benefits.

Ultimately, Ammons said the goal is to get an entity to oversee the entire 911 system beyond dispatch to make sure it is being efficiently run. He said that could take several years to implement.