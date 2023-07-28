JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A four-legged friend serving alongside Jefferson County law enforcement has been announced as one of the canines in the running for a national award.

Georgia, who is a part of the victim assistance unit at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, is up for the American Hero Dog Award. The competition searches for dogs who save lives on the battlefield, lend sight or hearing to a human companion, or help people achieve their goals.

Georgia is partnered with Victim Assistance Coordinator Renee Whitcomb at the JCSO.

Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

“In just one year since the start of her career, Georgia has made a significant impact by providing assistance to both children and adult survivors, navigating the complexities of the criminal justice system,” Whitcomb said in a statement. “Her contributions include participating in 33 Child Forensic Interviews, providing support during 18 Court Appearances, engaging in 28 Community Events, facilitating 15 Child Counseling Sessions and offering support in various other advocacy roles.”

The American Hero Dog Awards includes seven different categories including Law Enforcement and First Responder Dogs, Service and Guide/Hearing Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Military Dogs, and Emerging Hero and Shelter Dogs.

To vote for Georgia, visit the nominee page. Voting ends Nov. 10.