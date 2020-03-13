1  of  19
Jefferson County jury trials suspended, other changes to courts due to COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Courts will be making changes as the coronavirus has continued to spread across the country and into the state of Alabama.

All Birmingham Division jury trials scheduled for March 30 and April 13 have been suspended. Jury trials in the Bessemer Division scheduled for March 16, April 6 and April 13 have also been suspended. Birmingham jurors with questions can call (205) 325-5063 for more information. Jurors in Bessemer can call (205) 497-8510.

Starting March 16, no one will be able to enter a courtroom in Jefferson County if they are part of any of the following:

  • Traveled to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy or Iran within the last two weeks
  • Have had close contact with anyone who may have traveled to the above-mentioned countries
  • Have been asked to self-quarantine by a doctor or health agency
  • Diagnosed with or have come in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19

All non-emergency hearings and trials will also be suspended from March 16 until March 27.

These changes will remain intact until further notice.

