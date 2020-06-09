Jefferson County Jail inmate gives birth to dead fetus in her cell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where an inmate gave birth to a dead fetus in her cell Monday.

According to JCSO, the 35-year-old inmate had been booked into the jail Friday. Deputies observed the inmate acting strangely Saturday and found that she was in possession of several open packs of a medication used to treat opioid addiction that had been concealed in her vagina. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The fetus was believed to have been between six to twelve weeks old. JCSO says the fetus may have been dead in the womb for some time before the birth.

The incident is still under investigation.

