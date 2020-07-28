Jefferson County Jail implements safety measures after 45 inmates, 16 deputies test positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are implementing additional safety measures to help contain the spread of the coronavirus after a recent rise in positive cases in the inmate and deputy populations.
According to JCSO, 45 inmates and 16 sheriff deputies have tested positive for the virus.
Some of the new measures include having all those who tested positive self-isolate until they test negative. Also, only violent felons that cannot make bond will be introduced into the inmate population.
An outside booking area has been created that JCSO says should limit the exposure of inmates to the virus.
