Jefferson County inmates offered COVID-19 testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Jefferson County Health Department and a new healthcare provider called NaphCare to bring COVID-19 testing to inmates.

On Friday, inmates were offered to get tested for the coronavirus and also receive a Hepatitis A vaccine. The sheriff’s office said this was voluntary to inmates and staff members.

Sheriff Mark Pettway said there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in the jail and they want to keep it that way. That’s why they’ve taken extra precautions to prevent an outbreak.

“We jumped out ahead of time to make sure we have measures, make sure that those who come to our facility would not come inside our facility to contaminate it. We set out a temporary booking tent on the outside, to look at everyone on the outside, lower bonds to those who are nonviolent so they would not have to come to our facility but they can just be booked in and sent right on and get a court date,” Pettway said.

Dr. David Hicks, a deputy health officer for the Jefferson County Health Department, said they have to be very proactive to keep the virus outside the jail walls. He said it’s also important Hepatitis A vaccines be offered, as the area is still seeing an outbreak of that disease.

“In a jail facility, there is only so many things you can do to socially distance someone so if you’re sharing a cell with someone, what if that person who comes in is asymptomatic. You don’t know if they have COVID-19, they can pass it on to the facility that can also be passed to the law enforcement and deputies or anyone else, and so the fact is if you can get tested and isolate that person quickly, that decreases the spread,” Hicks said.

Felicia Rucker-Sumerlin, deputy chief of corrections, said housing is the number one issue for her when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If these inmates are positive, then where do we put them? What do we do with them and what can deputies do to protect families when they go home and the medical staff as well and admin clerks that work here because at some point, we all come in contact with the inmates. If they are positive then we stand the chance of taking that virus back out of here and contaminate our family who of course would go out and contaminate other people,” Rucker-Sumerlin said.

Rucker-Sumerlin said they have a quarantine cell where new inmates are isolated for 14 days before joining the rest of the inmates.

