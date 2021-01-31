Jefferson County inmate transported to hospital after ‘altercation’, investigation underway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County inmate has been taken to a local hospital after an “altercation” at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), inmate Robert Earl Council is receiving treatment for injuries he sustained in the incident at the prison.

ADOC has released the following statement:

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is actively investigating an apparent altercation involving inmate Robert Earl Council that occurred at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama. The ADOC can confirm that inmate Council was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident. Due to our ongoing investigation, we cannot provide additional details at this time. More information will be available at a later date. The Alabama Department of Corrections

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.