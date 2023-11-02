JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the Jefferson County Jail after being found experiencing an “unknown type of medical event” in his cell.

John Christopher Jacks, 48, of Fultondale, was awaiting transfer to the Alabama Department of Corrections following several recent convictions when he was found experiencing a “medical event” in his cell on Oct. 25.

After being treated by medical staff at the jail, Jacks was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died at 12:16 a.m. Thursday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding Jacks’ death.