BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A special election for the Jefferson County Commission in District 5 is happening Tuesday.

Two candidates are vying for the seat that will replace former Commissioner Steve Ammons.

Ammons stepped down at the end of May to serve as CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance. David Silverstein and Judge Mike Bolin are looking to fill the position.

The District 5 commissioner chairs economic development. This is something CBS 42 political analyst Steve Flowers said both candidates are qualified for.

Flowers said candidates run without a party label, but Judge Bolin is considered republican and Silverstein is considered a democrat in this race.

He added that Bolin is the favorite based on the current party dynamic of the Jefferson County Commission in addition to his 40 years of local political experience.

He notes Silverstein, a longtime developer, brings extensive business experience to the table.

“Of all the 67 counties, Jefferson County is of course the biggest county and the most important county in the state, and with a past history of having financial problems, especially with the bankruptcy and the water system and everything, it’s important you get a pro-business majority on that district,” said Flowers.

Flowers said not a lot of people are aware of this election, but it’s important to go vote because this District 5 seat needs business minded leadership.

Silverstein is a Mountain Brook native married to his high school sweetheart who he’s raised five children with. As a developer in the area, Silverstein has led projects at The Summit, Cahaba Village and more.

Silverstein said he has goals of bringing in new business through places like a life sciences campus via UAB and Southern Research.

“Certainly, we need to retain the employers that we have, but there’s a need to recruit new people,” said Silverstein. “New employers to bring new jobs, create additional revenue that can be used to support education, that can be used to support the police and first responders. So, if you’re not growing, you’re going backwards.”

Silverstein said there is a lot of opportunity for the area’s future.

Flowers said Judge Bolin has 40 years of experience in Jefferson County politics, adding this partially makes him a favorite in today’s election alongside his service as a probate judge and Alabama Supreme Court Judge

Judge Bolin did not respond to our request for an interview, but he recently sat down with Flowers and shared what his main focus would be if elected.

“Concentrate to the extents you can on the capital improvements because the public can see those and they can enjoy them for years or longer,” said Judge Bolin.

For those eligible, you can cast your vote in today’s district 5 election anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.