JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Seniors in the Jefferson County Schools System have a chance to jumpstart their future plans this Saturday.

An industry connection day will be hosted at Hueytown High School Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will give graduating seniors the opportunity to connect directly with local industry and business professionals.

Full-time and part-time job opportunities will be available with about 30 employers.

Attendees are expected to “dress to impress” for an interview and have hard-copy resumes in hand. For more information, visit JCSS’s official website.