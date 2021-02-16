Jefferson County officials give update on COVID-19 vaccine call center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Unified Command Center will be holding a news conference Tuesday morning to give an update regarding the county’s COVID-19 vaccine call center.

Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Coker and members of the Bruno Event Team will be there to answer questions.

One of the updates will include the expansion of hours of operation for the call center.

The press conference can be viewed in the player above starting at 11:30 a.m.