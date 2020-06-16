Jefferson County Health Officer may consider requiring face coverings in light of COVID-19 spike

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — After an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across Alabama this past weekend, the Jefferson County Health Officer may consider a face covering requirement.

Between Saturday and Sunday, there were more than 1,000 coronavirus cases recorded in the state.

As of Monday, UAB hospital reported having 68 COVID-19 patients; the highest number since the pandemic began.

“I would just like to emphasize to the public the numbers are not moving in the right direction right now. We are seeing more cases. It’s more than just testing. It’s more actual cases throughout the community. We need everybody to do their part and take this really seriously,” said Wilson.

Wilson said he communicates with other elected officials through writing at least two times a week about COVID-19. He said he is concerned about people letting down their guard.

“I think one of the things I am concerned about is the wearing of face coverings. A lot of people are doing their part, and that is encouraging, but there’s a lot of people who are not, so that is one potential policy option would be to require face coverings for certain businesses where it is not currently required,” said Wilson.

While Wilson has the power to issue certain health orders, such as not allowing dine-in restaurant options or large gatherings, he said right now he is not actively considering making that decision.

“There’s nothing being actively considered right at this time. We are carefully watching the numbers. One of the things we are most concerned about is those hospital numbers, and I don’t think we’ve yet seen the effect of these increased cases in the last couple of weeks, so that is what we are anxiously watching right now is to see if that is going to impact the number of people hospitalized. Right now that is holding pretty steady.” said Wilson.

When asked about the reason for the increase in cases, Wilson said he believes there are number of factors.

“I think we are seeing some increased numbers due to opening more things up, as well as a lot of the activity we’ve seen Memorial Day weekend,” said Wilson

Doctors at UAB hospital said there is still capacity for COVID-19 and other patients, but that could change by the day.

“As these numbers creep up of COVID-19 patients, we do have that concern that maintaining that ability to perform routine services will become much more difficult,” said Dr. Sarah Nafziger with UAB.

For now, medical leaders are reminding neighbors that the threat of the virus has not gone away.

Washing hands, practicing social distancing, and wearing a face covering are all recommended. Doctors hope they will not have to issue new health orders if guidelines are followed.

“It is just frustrating when we have people in the public who are not doing their part to protect others and that is what the face coverings are really about. It is not just about you, it is about protecting other people in the community, especially those who are more vulnerable,” said Wilson.

In Birmingham, neighbors are required to wear a face covering when out in public thru at least July 3rd.