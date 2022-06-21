JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A doctor with the Jefferson County Department of Health has died in a motorcycle accident, according to JCDH officials.

Dr. Ashraf Edward “Ed” Khan, 56, worked at JCDH for many years serving in various roles, including as the former Medical Director of Disease Control. At the time of his passing, Khan was working in Birmingham as an internist.

He served as one of JCDH’s Subject Matter Experts on various public health issues including dozens of media appearances, community presentations, and professional lectures.

He was especially renowned for his expertise in tuberculosis. Clinicians across the state and much of the country sought his expertise in the care of challenging tuberculosis cases.

In addition to his work in Alabama, he had done infectious disease work in other countries including Zambia, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Haiti, Mozambique, Kenya, South Africa, Guyana and Guatemala.

The JCDH highlighted his “kind, gentle and humble demeanor” in their Facebook page’s tribute for Khan, including how he provided food and shelter for patients in need on his own accord.

The JCDH flag was flown at half-staff Tuesday to mourn this loss.