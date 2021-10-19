Jefferson County health department using ABC Coke settlement to give back to communities impacted by pollution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents in North Birmingham, Tarrant, and Inglenook will benefit from hundreds of thousands of dollars-worth of grants going to local charities and organizations.

After the Jefferson County Board of Health received a settlement from ABC Coke for $387,500 for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act, Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson told CBS 42 they wanted to give back to the communities impacted by the environmental health violations.

“This has been particularly gratifying in this particular case, to be able to give it back to the community and to have a settlement of this size and to be able to give it back to the community with some of these grants that have been done, which I think are very meaningful grants,” Wilson said.

The settlement comes after reports made several years ago of violations at the coke plant, which is owned by Drummond Company. Wilson explained it’s an example of Jefferson County Department of Health holding industries accountable.

“I think the most important thing for us to do is make sure the air program and the EPA are continuing to do their job, and I think this is an example where we did do our job along with the EPA to make sure we pick up on these things,” Wilson said.

According to JCDH, the grants will go to the following 11 organizations helping North Birmingham, Tarrant and Inglenook neighbors: