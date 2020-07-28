Jefferson County Department of Health issues guidance for reopening schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With many schools in central Alabama set to open up in the next month, albeit some virtually for the first few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jefferson County Department of Health has issued guidance on the best way for schools to reopen and keep both teachers and students safe.

On Monday, Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson sent out a memo for teachers that could be used as guidelines when reopening. Wilson said he consulted with a number of doctors for best practices.

“Decisions about whether to begin the school year with in-person instruction, virtual instruction or a hybrid approach ultimately lie with school leaders and school boards,” the statement read. “JCDH appreciates the complexities involved in resuming school in the midst this pandemic, and recognizes the unique circumstances of each school system and the families they serve. These recommendations may be revised or updated during the coming weeks as we learn more about the coronavirus’s behavior among children and lessons learned from school openings locally, across the country and around the world.”

The memo can be read below.

https://www.scribd.com/document/470704160/JeffCo

