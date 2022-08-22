BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Health Department is expanding its monkeypox vaccine operations because of an increased demand.

The Jefferson County Health Department said Monkeypox cases are on the rise causing a higher demand for the vaccine.

According to the Jefferson County Health Department, there are over 30 cases in the state and health leaders believe there are many more out there.

Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Hicks said exposure from those cases is increasing demand for more vaccines.

Dr. Hicks said the FDA’s recent decision to change how the vaccine is given will help spread out the supply. He also said the state is expecting another shipment of vaccines soon.

“We’ve been getting phone calls repeatedly for the past month asking about when am I going to be eligible to get this vaccine? Can I come to the health department today to get it? We’ve had essentially a waitlist of people that we believe are certainly eligible we just needed the supply. Now we have the supply, so we’ve been making those phone calls telling people if they meet the criteria to come in,” Dr. Hicks said.

The Jefferson County Health Department opened a new call center for those looking to get a Monkeypox vaccine or for anyone who has any general questions. That number is: 205-241-5234.