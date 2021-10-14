Jefferson County EMA wants you to report flood damage

Car travel through floodwaters on Montgomery highway Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, near the Riverchase Galleria complex in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Jefferson County (WIAT)– Following the historic flooding on October 6th, the Jefferson County EMA wants those impacted to report damage. The agency released a public damage assessment portal for Jefferson County residents to self report their damages from the flood event.

The public can report their damages through Monday, October 18th.

To make a report, you must have the following: the location, your contact information, estimated water depth, damage details, photos of the damage and insurance information.

Click here to access the portal.

Residents are reminded that this is not a substitute for submitting through insurance and that submission does not in any way guarantee federal, state or local reimbursement or financial assistance.