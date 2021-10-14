Jefferson County EMA wants you to report flood damage

Jefferson County (WIAT)– Following the historic flooding on October 6th, the Jefferson County EMA wants those impacted to report damage. The agency released a public damage assessment portal for Jefferson County residents to self report their damages from the flood event.
The public can report their damages through Monday, October 18th.
To make a report, you must have the following: the location, your contact information, estimated water depth, damage details, photos of the damage and insurance information.
Click here to access the portal.
Residents are reminded that this is not a substitute for submitting through insurance and that submission does not in any way guarantee federal, state or local reimbursement or financial assistance.