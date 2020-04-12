Jefferson County EMA preparing for severe weather Sunday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — This is the first time that Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is preparing for a severe weather threat while also adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker said the coronavirus pandemic in addition to the severe weather preparation makes it more difficult than what they are used to in severe weather season. Storm shelters and safe rooms will open for people who need to seek shelter other than in their homes.

“If you do have to go to a shelter, take a mask, take preparations, take whatever you need to make sure you can social distance and stay protected,” Coker said.

