Jefferson County EMA prepares for flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County was in a flash flood warning for most of Wednesday after heavy rainfall the day prior caused flooding in many parts of the metro area.

Jefferson County EMA shared with CBS 42 News that the could receive another inch to an inch and a half of rain last night.

As much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain fell in about a day as the low-pressure system lingered over Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The forecast called for particularly intense rain Thursday in parts of metro Birmingham, which were under a flash flood watch, but meteorologists predicted another wet day for most of the state and parts of Florida.

Tuesday night’s rainfall brought around 2 inches of rain impacting roadways in Ensley, Fairfield, and Pratt City.

The EMA wants to remind people to not drive through floodwaters on the roadways ahead of the ongoing rain. The Birmingham Fire Department reported 4 water rescues Tuesday evening.

“We just want people to be very vigilant and to not drive through flooded roadways it’s very dangerous and a life-threatening situation at that point. Flash flooding is the number one killer in terms of weather, and we just want people to be very well aware of that,” said Melissa Sizemore, Jefferson County EMA.

The City of Birmingham said Public Works have been out throughout the day on Wedneday clearing storm drains ahead of the rain they’ve cleared at least 20.