Jefferson County Deputy Willie Hall passes away

Posted: / Updated:

Deputy Willie Hall dedicated his life to law enforcement. (Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office made a tweet honoring the life and service of Deputy Willie Hall.

Deputy Hall passed away Saturday. He joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2018 after serving 20 years with the Birmingham Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office says he was well loved.

“He dedicated his life to law enforcement and we are so blessed to have worked with him,” they said in the tweet. “Thank you for all your hard work and commitment! May your spirit live on through each and every person you encountered!”

Deputy Hall was 48 years of age.

