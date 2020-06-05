Jefferson County deputy resigns when presented with sexual abuse charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was reported on Tuesday, June 5 that Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Tillman was having inappropriate relations with a juvenile.

The victim stated the behavior had been occurring for an extended period of time.

Tillman resigned from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office effective today, June 5, 2020. After intense investigation and review with the Jefferson District Attorney’s Office, Tillman was placed in the Jefferson County Jail on charges of sexual abuse 1st Degree.

Tillman’s bond is set at $30,000 and additional charges are possible.

