BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person is dead after being shot by a deputy during an arrest outside Fairfield, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to Chief Deputy David Agee, deputies came across a suspect in a car in Fairfield who was believed to have been wanted on a kidnapping warrant. Deputies came across the suspect at approximately 1:49 p.m. Monday.

Agee said law enforcement tried to get the car to pull over, but a pursuit ensued to 30th Court North. From there, one of the people got out of the car, deputies tried to take them into custody and they were killed after being shot by one of the deputies.

No other details on what led up to the shooting or who was involved were disclosed. It is not clear if the suspect had a weapon or how many people were in the suspect’s car.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.