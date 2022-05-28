BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was transported to UAB Hospital following a motorcycle accident on Pike Road Saturday afternoon.

According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, the deputy was travelling on a motorcycle escorting a funeral when he was involved in an accident in the 2000 block of Pike Road around 1:44 p.m.

Fitzgerald reports that the deputy’s injuries are non-life threatening, but serious.

No other information is available at this time.