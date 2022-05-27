BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A member of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is being credited with saving a woman’s life at Panama City Beach earlier this month.

While on vacation with his wife, Deputy Tim Sanford noticed a woman struggling to pill her friend out of the water. Sanford then jumped into action and pulled the woman out of the water.

The beachgoer was unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse, according to Sanford. He then began performing CPR on the woman until first responders arrived. Two other vacationers stepped in to help Sanford who was eventually able to get her pulse back.

“Law enforcement is a calling…no matter what situation you are in, you are trained for that,” Deputy Sanford said in a statement. “When I saw the lady in need, my training immediately kicked in.”

Sanford added he was glad to be on the beach that day to save the woman’s life. JCSO has also applauded Sanford’s actions and offered warnings to those who may be traveling to the beach for Memorial Day to stay vigilant and no their limits to avoid a disaster.