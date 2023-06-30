BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — By the nature of the job, law enforcement is a dangerous profession.

Jefferson County Deputy Jeremy Comans knows the dangers of the job all too well.

On June 30, 2016, Comans and his team served a routine narcotics search at a home on Birmingham’s Dowell Avenue that was anything but routine.

Comans was shot three times in the knee and once in the thigh with an AR-15. Despite the shooting, he considers himself lucky.

“Luckily, I was the only one that got injured that day,” Comans said. “But I know that it has affected all the deputy’s and their families that were there that day. Physically, I still have some knee, hip, lower back pain. Mentally, it’s played a lot bigger part than I thought it would have. Occasionally I have flashbacks on the shooting. Certain things triggers that, tend to set me off. Like we talked about the upcoming date, it’s one of the main triggers that kind of reminds me of everything.”

After a year of rehab, Comans returned to work with. A return that was a welcome relief to Lt. Joni Money and the entire Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

”To think that we might have lost him, just to have him back was an incredible relief,” Money said. “He’s very important to our department.”

For Comans, despite all he’s faced, he’s grateful. A married father of two kids under 10, Comans is especially grateful for those who stepped up to help him when he could barely help himself, in particular, his wife Brandy.

”That was probably one of the hardest parts was depending on others,” Comans said. “All the burden being basically put on my wife to do everything. She’s been a godsend.”

Stephen Gadson and Antuan Riggs have been convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of Comans and are currently serving time in prison.