Jefferson County deputies investigate overturned car in Bagley community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash that occurred over the weekend.

On Friday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Bethel Road in the Bagley community. According to a press release from the department, deputies found an 80-year-old man trapped in an overturned car. He was pronounced deceased by the Bagley Fire Department.

“The accident is believed to be the results of a medical illness,” the release stated.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will complete an examination to determine the cause of death.

