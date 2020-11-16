Jefferson County deputies arrest man after brief chase, charge him with raping, sexually abusing child

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he led them on a brief chase and charged him with multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse of a child.

Bobby Joe Glass Jr., 47, was wanted on several charges. Deputies went to execute the warrants for his arrest on Nov. 14. Once authorities arrived at his residence, Glass attempted to flee in his vehicle. The chase continued onto Highway 269 when his vehicle slid off the road. He tried fleeing further on foot but was soon apprehended, according to JCSO.

Glass had been charged with two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. He has added additional charges of attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $111,000.

