Jefferson County Department Of Health launches ‘Kick COVID’ TikTok challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, the Jefferson County Department Of Health launched its “Kick COVID” TikTok challenge.

To enter, you must create a TikTok video promoting the importance of getting vaccinated, tag the health department on TikTok (@jeffcodeptofhealth) and use the hashtag #kickcovid.

Winners will be announced twice a month with rewards including football tickets to big games such as the Magic City Classic and the Iron Bowl. The first winner will be announced on Oct. 18. The challenge is set to end on Dec. 3.

For more information on the TikTok challenge, click here.