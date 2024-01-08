JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Department of Health has launched a community-wide survey on health and quality of life in Jefferson County.

The survey is a way for anyone who lives, learns or works in Jefferson County to assess issues related to health and quality of life in Jefferson County. You can find a link to the survey by clicking here.

“Feedback from the last assessment resulted in the investment of millions of dollars in programs to reduce gun violence and improve community safety, including a hospital-linked violence intervention program and credible messenger training; expanded mental health care access; enhanced transportation options and food access, and legislative changes and programs to combat the opioid epidemic. Survey responses help develop and implement plans promoting a healthier Jefferson County for all. Everyone’s opinion matters,” said Jefferson County Health Officer David Hicks.

The survey can also be taken over the phone by calling 205-930-1478.