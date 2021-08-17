Jefferson County Department of Health is hosting vaccination clinics

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

The Jefferson County Department of Health is hosting several vaccination clinic. They will be open until Friday, August 20. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The clinics will be at Eastern Health Center on 601 W. Blvd. Roebuck in Birmingham. Another one will be at Jefferson County Department of Health on 1400 6th ave. S. The third one is at Western Health Center 631 Bessemer Super hwy in midfield. This is for anyone 12 and older and no appointment is needed.

