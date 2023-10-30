BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating the families of two people who recently died in Jefferson County.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of family members is urged to call the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.

Earline Peasant Hood

On Oct. 23, 88-year-old Earline Peasant Hood was found dead by boarding home staff in the 1400 block of 17th Street North in Birmingham according to JCCMEO. She died from natural causes and all attempts to locate her family have failed. In 2008, Hood listed a home address at 704 24th Avenue West in Birmingham.

Marvin James Turner

On Oct. 23, 86-year-old Marvin James Turner was found dead in his home in the 5300 block of Main Street in Mulga during a welfare check by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He died from natural causes and all attempts to locate his family have failed. Marvin’s wife Linda died in 2010.