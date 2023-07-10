BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating the family of a man who recently died.

According to JCCO, on July 5 at around 6:13 p.m., Brooks Langley, 56, of Birmingham, was found dead in his bedroom by boarding home staff in the 4300 block of Jackson Street.

Langley is believed to originally be from Florida and all attempts to identify family have failed. If you have any information, you can contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.