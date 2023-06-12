BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a man who recently died.

Thornton Womack Lyon, 71, was a white man who was pronounced dead from natural causes at 1:40 a.m. June 6. At the time of his death, Lyon was a tenant at Diversicare in Hoover.

Lyon is believed to originally be from Georgia and may have family in south central or northeast Florida. He previously lived in Pelham and in Daytona, Florida, from 2014-2021.

Lyon’s social worker reports no known family and all attempts to locate any family have failed. Anyone with information on how to reach Lyon’s family is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.