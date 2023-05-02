BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the family of four people who recently died in the area.

Anyone with information regarding family members of the four people listed below is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.

Jeffrey Lee Wilhoit

Jeffrey Wilhoit (Jefferson County Coroner)

On April 13, 63-year-old Jeffrey Lee Wilhoit was found dead inside his home on the 100 block of Sharit Lane in Gardendale. He was found unresponsive in his residence by his landlord who was performing a welfare check. An autopsy found no evidence of foul play.

All attempts to identify and locate family have failed.

Yolanda Miquesha Brantley

Yolanda Brantley (Jefferson County Coroner)

On April 24, 44-year-old Yolanda Miquesha Brantley was found unresponsive inside a friend’s residence in the 6500 block of 1st Avenue North in Birmingham. There was no evidence of foul play associated with the death.

All attempts to identify and locate family have failed.

Juan Lara Maldonado (No Photo Available)

On April 19, 62-year-old Juan Lara Maldonado died under the care of pro health hospice in Pleasant Grove. Maldonado was a tenant of Legacy Health and Rehabilitation and died of natural causes.

All attempts to identify and locate family have failed. Maldonado previously lived in Cullman in 2021.

Lillie Richardson (No Photo Available)

On April 29, 81-year-old Lillie Richardson died of natural causes under the care of Comfort Care Hospice and Alabama Department of Human Resources from natural causes. She was a tenant at South Health and Rehabilitation.

All attempts to identify and locate family have failed.