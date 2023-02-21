JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the family of three people who recently died in the area.

Anyone with information regarding family members of the four people listed below is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.

Vickie Jo Franks

Vickie Jo Franks (Jefferson County Coroner)

On Jan. 4, 63-year-old Vickie Jo Franks was found dead inside her apartment on the 2300 block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham. An apartment manager found her dead during a welfare check.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Franks reportedly has an adult son and a former spouse, Roger Dale Arnold, who possibly lives in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Ricky Bryant Pelt

Ricky Bryant Pelt (Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

On Feb. 7, 45-year-old Ricky Bryant Pelt was found unresponsive and laying in bushes near the intersection of 38th Street and Court G in Fairfield. Pelt was taken to Baptist Princeton Medical Center, where he later died. An autopsy found no evidence of foul play.

The coroner’s office said Pelt was homeless, but previously lived in the 6800 block of Holland Avenue in Birmingham.

Sylvia Jane Goodwin (No Photo Available)

On Feb. 11, 76-year-old Sylvia Jane Goodwin was found unresponsive by staff at Eastview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center staff. Goodwin’s death is believed to have been caused by natural causes. She had been a tenant at the center since July 2018.

According to the coroner’s office, Goodwin previously lived at a home on the 1000 block of 1st Street in Opelika.