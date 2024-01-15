JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is requesting help from the public in locating the family of three people who recently died.

Eddie Lee Smallwood (No Photo Available)

On Dec. 1, officers arrived to the 700 block of East Troy Street in Brundidge, Alabama, and transported Smallwood, 63, to UAB Hospital for treatment of significant natural disease. He died of natural causes at around 6:13 a.m. He lived in Troy for several years and possibly has ties to Michigan.

Smallwood’s friends have no knowledge of his family.

Willie Charles Baker (No Photo Available)

Willie Charles Baker, 71, died of natural causes around 10:04 p.m. on January 7. He was a resident at Oak Knoll Health and Rehabilitation and under the care of Affinity Hospice at the time of his death.

All attempts to locate family have failed.

Lugene Tyus, Jr.

(Courtesy: Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

On January 9, Lugene Tyus Jr., was found unresponsive around 11:57 a.m. in his tent where he lived under a pavilion at Lynn Park. He was pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m. There is no evidence of trauma or foul play associated with his dead. He has past ties to Prattville and several years ago his mother who lives in Chicago was listed as an emergency contact.

If you have any knowledge of family, contact Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.