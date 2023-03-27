JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the family of two people who recently died in the area.

Anyone with information regarding family members of the people listed below is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.

Kelly Bell

Kelly Bell (Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

On March 24, 35-year-old Kelly Bell was found dead inside his apartment on the 4600 block of North Kingston Avenue by a friend performing a welfare check.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Bell previously lived at a home on the 400 block of 9th Street South in Bessemer.

Douglas Joseph Pendleton

Douglas Joseph Pendleton (Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

On March 14, 72-year-old Douglas Joseph Pendleton was found dead at his home on the 6000 block of Misty Pines Way in Gardendale by police performing a welfare check.

The coroner’s office said Pendleton may have family living in California but their names/whereabouts are unknown.