Photos of William Vansandt (left) and Robert Eugene Beavers Jr. (right). (Courtesy of the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office).

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating the families of two men who recently died in Jefferson County.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of family members is urged to call the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.

William Vansandt

On Aug. 24, 91-year-old William Vansandt, of Birmingham, was found dead in his room at the Cherry Hill Healthcare Center of natural causes. According to the coroner’s office, all attempts to make contact with the next of kin have failed. Vansandt had a past address listed in the 5400 Block of Justice Street in Mulga.

Robert Eugene Beavers Jr.

On Aug. 27, Birmingham Police officers responded to a home in the 830 block of Center Place West to perform a welfare check called in by neighbors who had not seen Robert Eugene Beavers Jr., 60, in weeks. Officers and Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel entered the residence and found him dead.

All attempts to locate his family have failed. Beavers had a past address listed in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham. He also possibly lived in Ohio and Oklahoma prior to residing in the Birmingham metro area.