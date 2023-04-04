Jewelry belonging to a John Doe found dead in the parking lot of a Birmingham hotel. (Photo courtesy of Jefferson County Coroner’s Office).

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released information regarding an unidentified man who was found outside a Birmingham motel last month.

On March 24, a citizen called authorities to report a man lying unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of the Tourway Inn on 6th Avenue North. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No evidence of trauma or foul play was found in connection to the victim’s death.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim is a Black man believed to be in his early 20s to late 30s. He is 5’6″, weighs 191 pounds and has brown eyes, medium-length black hair with tight curls and a short mustache and goatee.

The man has two tattoos on his upper right arm: one of a silhouette of a woman with a rose and stars and the words “Demita Joe” written in script. He was wearing a white, grey, and red neck scarf and black neck scarf.

Both of his ears are pierced and he was found wearing jewelry, including a red metal loop earring, a metal ring, a grey elastic wristband and a tan elastic beaded wristband with a brown wood pendant affixed and inscribed with “Hustle, Pray, Eat”.

All local, state, and national fingerprint searches provided no matches to the man. Anyone who believes he is a missing family member or friend should contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.